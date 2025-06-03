Arizona State's Tone Setting 2026 Recruiting Class in Big 12
Fresh off one of its most successful seasons since 1996, Arizona State is riding momentum — and head coach Kenny Dillingham is determined to turn that success into sustainability.
After losing star running back Cam Skattebo to the NFL, the Sun Devils are focused on building a long-term winner — the kind of consistent contender that programs like Oregon and Clemson have modeled. And if early returns from the 2026 recruiting cycle are any indication, Dillingham is well on his way.
According to On3’s latest rankings, Arizona State currently holds the No. 19 class in the country for 2026 — a massive leap from their No. 45 finish in the 2025 cycle. Even more impressively, the Sun Devils currently lead the Big 12 in recruiting.
The class is headlined by four-star quarterback Jake Fette, the eighth-ranked QB in the 2026 class. Fette gave ASU a hard commit back in September 2024, despite holding offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and TCU. His decision speaks volumes about what Dillingham is building in Tempe.
Fette’s arrival marks the beginning of a new era. With Sam Leavitt likely to declare for the NFL Draft after this season and Michael Tollefson unlikely to command the offense long-term, Fette is poised to become the next face of the program.
Behind him is Cardae Mack, a dynamic four-star running back out of Texas who committed to the Sun Devils on April 27 after seriously considering offers from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and SMU.
Mack is the latest in a growing line of elite ASU rushers. As a junior in 2024, he was named Texas District 23-6A MVP, throwing for 1,864 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for a jaw-dropping 1,918 yards and 22 scores at a clip of nine yards per carry.
A former quarterback turned tailback, Mack brings a unique versatility to the position. Once Kanye Udoh wraps up his career in Tempe, Mack could very well be the centerpiece of ASU’s backfield if he stays the course.
Rounding out the top of the class is four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Scott’s commitment turned heads across the recruiting world after numerous visits to in-state powerhouse Georgia, but ASU was able to seal the deal.
“They have been making me feel like a priority for a long period of time,” Scott told Rivals. “When I got there, everyone already knew me. They made sure to let me know I was a top priority for their program.”
At 6-foot-3, Scott gives the Sun Devils a legitimate red-zone threat and a reliable target to pair with Fette in what could become one of the more exciting QB-WR duos in the Big 12 down the line.
In the current NIL landscape, every commitment is fluid — but the fact that Dillingham and his staff are convincing elite recruits to buy into Arizona State’s long-term vision is no small feat.
Following a College Football Playoff appearance, the Sun Devils aren’t just a feel-good story. They’re laying the foundation for a sustainable future, and the 2026 class might be a signal that Tempe is transforming into a recruiting destination, not just a temporary stop.
