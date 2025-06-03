Arizona State Offers 2028 LB Recruit
The Arizona State football program continues to breeze through the recruiting process at a break-neck pace.
On Monday, the Sun Devils officially offered rising 2028 linebacker Deshawn Simmons out of Fort Walton Beach, Florida - joining other major programs such as Florida State and Arkansas in officially offering a scholarship.
While Simmons is just set to enter his sophomore season and does not yet carry a star designation on various recruiting services, it's a stark reminder that the Arizona State staff is very proactive.
Not much is known about the linebacker other than 11 programs have offered him, but it can be presumed that the Arizona State program is bullish on the 2028 graduate.
Dillingham has installed a culture of being demonstrative over all else - making players feel valued while also emphazising hard work and selflessness. The position coaches seemingly have taken that to heart while making the recruiting rounds.
The team-centric approach has impressed numerous recruits over the last two-plus years, and it appears to be one that is sustainable.
Mason Marden - a three star recruit in the 2026 class that committed to the program last week - spoke glowingly about LB coach A.J. Cooper and the efforts that were made during the process.
"The main thing that made me choose the Sun Devils was that since January, this relationship with coach Cooper really showed me that family aspect of the relationship of football."
"He's shown me how they treat you like family, treat you like one of their own and that really stuck out to me. My visits showed the overall culture and the people really made me feel at home. It's people that you can bond with and get close to outside of football."
The newfound culture that Dillingham has instilled has carried over into every aspect of the program. That reflects in the upcoming recruiting class that is ranked around the top 10 according to many recruiting services - ON3 currently lists three four star talents as pledges to the Sun Devils.
The program is currently embarking on a quest to repeat as Big 12 champions, a successful effort could potentially lead to even greener pastures in the future.
Read more from our very own Caleb Sisk on recent victories the program has taken in the recruiting world here and here.
