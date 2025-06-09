Ranking Arizona State Head Coaches Since 2000
The Arizona State football program is a fairly solid one in historical context.
That doesn't always result in the right coaches being hired, or a consistent winning product being put out on the field - especially since the turn of the century.
Without further ado, a comprehensive ranking of the five coaches that have served as head coach of the Sun Devil program since 2000.
5. Herm Edwards
Edwards is the simple choice for the last spot.
The much-maligned media figure showed promise early in his tenure as head coach, but the pandemic coupled with lack of oversight and poor recruiting practices resulted in teams that underachieved - namely in 2021. Those blunders nearly tore the Arizona State program apart - and they could still be in a dark place were it not for the correct coach coming about at the correct time.
Edwards is actually the only coach here to post a sub-.500 record as head coach as virtue of the eight victories in 2021 being vacated - that just compounds the negative.
4. Dennis Erickson
Erickson started off his Arizona State tenure with heavy promise as well - as the former national champion took the Sun Devils to a top 15 ranking at the conclusion of his first season in 2007.
It was downhill from there.
Erickson's tenure ended up being marred by underperformance, poor roster structuring, and a lack of discipline that resulted in his teams being among the most penalized in the country.
Erickson finished his tenure 31-31 - that was very fitting for what the school received from the formerly great coach.
3. Dirk Koetter
Koetter enjoyed winning seasons in four of six years on the job - with one especially strong 9-3 output in 2004.
While Koetter didn't raise the profile of the program during those years, he wasn't bad by any means - and remains a decent coach in the history of Sun Devil football.
2. Todd Graham
The Graham era didn't end in the manner that anyone wanted it to - with two losing seasons out of his final three and a blowout bowl game loss to end his career as head coach - but it did happen.
The highs of Graham's tenure make him a great Sun Devil head coach overall, but a lack of focus on building the defense, a handful of incorrect coaching hires, and another general lapse in instilling discipline resulted in the underwhelming results post-2014.
1. Kenny Dillingham
No explanation needed. The ASU alum reinvigorated the program at all levels, has built a potential sustainable winner, and took the program to heights that hadn't been seen since 1996.
