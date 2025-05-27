2026 Recruiting Update for Arizona State Football
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils recruiting class - the third one under head coach Kenny Dillingham - took a step back compared to the previous two, at least according to recruiting service 247 Sports.
The beginning of Dillingham's tenure was marred by recruiting restrictions that were in place and a self-imposed postseason ban - now the Sun Devils are escaping those roadblocks.
With that, the coaching staff can focus on the 2026 class, and it could end up shaping to be the best class that the program has brought in since the Todd Graham era.
The Sun Devils already have 14 pledges to come to Tempe next season, and here are those names.
Per 247:
The Sun Devil program currently ranks second in the Big 12 behind Kansas and 11th nationally.
The 14 commits that are currently set to suit up for Dillingham come next summer:
- Jake Fette, four star Quarterback
- Cardae Mack, three star Running Back
- Julian Hugo, three star Edge
- Nalin Scott, three star Wide Receiver
- Hayden Vercher, three star Tight End
- Cortavious Tisaby, three star Offensive Tackle
- DaQuwan Dunn, three star Cornerback
- Marques Uini, three star Interior O-Line
- Zeth Thues, three star Safety
- Jalen Williams, three star Cornerback
- Cooper Reid, three star Wide Receiver
- Mason Marden, three star Linebacker
- Oscar Aguilar, three star Linebacker
- Niniva Nicholson, three star Interior O-Line
Fette could be the quarterback of the future for the Sun Devil program, as Sam Leavitt could be NFL bound at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Another tidbit of note is that seven of the 14 commits in this class are based in Texas - that signifies a concerted effort to compete in one of the most prominent recruiting battlegrounds across the country.
Defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington's ties to the state certainly aid in their efforts - the presence in Texas is something that hasn't been seen since the Graham era.
Lastly, Marden committed to the Sun Devils last week - citing linebacker coach AJ Johnson as a major reason behind the pledge - while also stating that the future of Sun Devil football is bright and sustainable.
