Where Arizona State WR's Stand in Big 12
The roster that third-year Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has put together since the conclusion of the 2024 season in January could be the best that the city of Tempe has seen in a decade-plus.
Not only were the coordinators extended, but a majority of the roster decided to remain with the program as well.
One of the major gaps in the roster in 2024 was thoroughly addressed over the off-season as well - the wide receiver position.
Those gaps were evident in the final two games of the season without the best player at the position - while receivers such as Xavier Guillory were solid, the team still suffered ultimately.
Taking a look ahead to 2025 - this is the group position coach Hines Ward will be dealt to move through the season with, starting with star Jordyn Tyson.
Tyson is clearly the focal point of the offense.
The second-year Sun Devil is firmly the 'X' in what should be a more pass-heavy offense compared to 2024 from OC Marcus Arroyo.
Jalen Moss went for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons at Fresno State and the wideout will look to bring an innate ability to secure contested catches to the table.
Jaren Hamilton could be the x-factor in the offense at-large this season.
The former four star talent spent much of his freshman season at Alabama on the sidelines, and has thoroughly impressed during off-season practices in Tempe.
Hamilton could truly be an over-the-top threat that both adds to the explosiveness of the offense and takes pressure off of Leavitt in situational spots.
The improvement when it comes to positional depth couldn't be much better compared to this time last season, and Sam Leavitt should have much more help in 2025 in the pursuit of another conference title.
Malik McClain and Uriah Neloms are other names to watch. The former scored a touchdown on the iconic fourth down pass by Cam Skattebo in the Peach Bowl against Texas, while Neloms is a freshman that was under-recruited as an athlete in the class of 2025.
Verdict: Room is improved compared to last season, too early to rank in context of conference.
