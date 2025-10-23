Arizona State Extends Offer to 2027 Three-Star Quarterback
If Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham could recruit one position, it'd be quarterbacks. After bringing in Sam Leavitt from the transfer portal in his second recruiting cycle as the Sun Devils' head coach, he's followed it up by bringing in four-star Cameron Dyer in the 2025 cycle, and also has four-star Jake Fette committed in the 2026 cycle.
Dillingham is looking to add another quarterback to his roster in 2027. While Arizona State is already pursuing several signal-callers in the class, they just extended an offer to another three-star QB prospect.
ASU Offers Three-Star Quarterback
On October 21, the Sun Devils extended an offer to Emmett Queen, a three-star quarterback from Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
Queen was on campus in Tempe for Arizona State's win over Texas Tech last Saturday and shared on X that his offer from the Sun Devils came during his unofficial visit.
- "After an amazing game day visit I’m grateful to receive an offer from Arizona State!! #ForksUp," Queen wrote.
247Sports' composite rankings list Queen as the No. 760 overall player in the 2027 class, No. 57 quarterback prospect, and the No. 14 recruit from Kentucky. Arizona State is his sixth Division I and second Power Four offer.
While Queen isn't a highly touted quarterback prospect, he could serve as a solid insurance play for Dillingham and the Sun Devils in the 2027 cycle. Arizona State is currently heavily pursuing Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class from Bastrop, Texas.
Rivals gives the Sun Devils a 94% chance to land Nielsen, but if they come up short on him getting in on Queen's recruitment now could pay dividends in the future.
Even if Arizona State does land Nielsen, pursuing Queen could still be a worthwhile target for the program, especially in today's college football, when retaining quarterback talent on a roster is nearly impossible.
Kentucky has been pushing to land Queen throughout his recruitment, as he is one of the top in-state prospects. The Sun Devils would have to fight hard to pull him out of state if they wanted to land him.
Overall, the offer to Queen from Arizona State doesn't mean anything significant for the Sun Devils as of right now, but they've at least opened the door in his recruitment, and time will tell if that ends up paying off for them in the long run.
Please let us know your thoughts on the brand new podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!