43 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is just a touch over six weeks away - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach with a top 15 team in the nation.
In honor of the 43 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 43 jersey during their time with the program.
Bill Fatouras (50)
Don Fancher (52-53)
John Gumpf (54)
Fran Urban (55)
George Greathouse (56)
Issac Johnstone (58)
Mitch Siskowski (60-63)
Jerry Bridgeman (60)
Jim Bramlet (64-66)
Dennis Farrell (67-68)
Jeff Axel (69)
Brent McClanahan (70-72)
Alex Stencel (74-75)
Darrell Gil (76-78)
Mike Maloney (79-80)
Nate King (81-84)
Brett Matheson (85)
Dwayne King (87)
Bruce Perkins (88-89)
Darrell Banks (90)
Tim Smith (91)
Chris Hopkins (92)
George Slessman (93)
Derrick Ford (94)
Hamilton Mee (95)
Mark Polchow (97)
Jake Each (98-99)
Eric Keefner (00)
Mike Waddell (00)
Jason Burke (03-04)
Rudy Sanchez (03)
Jason Burke (06)
Anthony Reyes (07-08)
Zach Richards (08 K)
Bobby Wenzig (10)
Davon Coleman (11-12-13)
Carlos Mendoza (16)
Jalen Harvey (18)
John Ferlmann (22)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
