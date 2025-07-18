Is Arizona State a Serious National Title Contender?
Arizona State has entered a new frontier as a program under Kenny Dillingham - one of constant attention on the national landscape and one in which it is entirely reasonable to believe that the program will be at the top of the Big 12 for years to come.
What exactly is the Sun Devils' ceiling though - particularly in 2025?
While some believe Arizona State can potentially win game(s) in the College Football Playoff, others believe that they simply don't have the 'blue-chip' talent needed to make a run of that magnitude.
Bud Elliott of CBS Sports broke down the general rule that all national champions in recent seasons abided by:
"To win the national championship, college football teams need to sign more four- and five-star recruits than two- and three-star players over the previous four recruiting classes."
"That's it -- that's the threshold."
"This has held true for every modern national champion. And while recruiting rankings aren't perfect, they are extremely effective -- especially when taken in the aggregate. And they are only getting better with the advancements in technology and data. A decade ago, for instance, it was not uncommon for about half of first-round picks to have been four- or five-stars. Now? It's routinely 80%+."
The 18 programs that are considered title contenders due to the 'blue chip rule' - many are not a surprise.
Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Miami, Florida, Auburn, Michigan, USC, Clemson, Tennessee, Florida State
While it could be considered too early for Arizona State to jump into that caliber of contender on a yearly basis, they certainly appear to be one of the squads on the outside that has potential to break the precedence.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson have become elite players in the college game. The defense is stacked at all three levels. Very few programs are receiving better coaching at every level of the team. The continuity is almost unmatched.
The 2025 season is set to be ushered in on August 30 - it is now up to the team to take care of business in a potentially improved Big 12.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on what the ceiling of the 2025 Sun Devils is when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!