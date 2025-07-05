Summing Up Every ASU Offensive Starter: In 3 Words
Sam Leavitt: Could be Cam
Every year in College Football, there is invariably a quarterback who breaks out. Last year, it was Miami's Cam Ward, and this year it could easily be Sam Leavitt. Leavitt possesses the necessary tools and traits, along with a strong work ethic. So at the end of the season, Leavitt could be at the top of the Nation's best QBs and the top of Round 1 in the NFL Draft.
Jordyn Tyson: Tyson takes spotlight
The Wide Receiver had a great year in 2024. Tyson had over 1,000 receiving yards and hauled in ten touchdowns. With the Running game not being as strong last year due to Cam Skattebo's departure, the Sun Devils could become more of a passing team.
Tyson is ASU's primary pass catcher. Tyson has a lot on his plate, and it will be interesting to see how he handles it.
Jalen Moss: Multi player threat
Moss is listed not only as a starting wide receiver but will also be returning kicks and punts for ASU. Moss could be a player who can change games with his quick cutting ability and athleticism.
Malik McClain: Eyes on McClain
WR Malik McClain did not play much last season for the Sun Devils, as he only had two catches. However, with Xavier Guillory off the team and in the NFL, McClain will likely have a more prominent starting role.
Jordyn Tyson should draw a lot of double teams, so McClain should have ample opportunities this year to shine.
Chamon Metayer: Chamon Take Charge
Similar to the previously mentioned Malik McClain, Chamon Metayer had a quiet 2024 season. He did have 300 yards, but only 32 catches. With ASU being a pass-heavy team, Metayer could be a significant piece of the passing game.
Tight Ends at both the college and NFL level are a safety blanket for the Quarterback. So Sam Leavitt could target Metayer frequently. Especially in late-game scenarios, to pick up a clutch first down.
Josh Atkins: Atkins the Anchor
Left Tackle Josh Atkins is one of ASU's best offensive linemen. As long as Atkins stays consistent, there should be no worries with him.
Max Iheanachor: Max out Technique
Right Tackle Max Iheanachor has the physical ability. However, there is much development that Iheanachor still has to master. His development is crucial to his game and ASU's offensive line.
Jimeto Obigbo: Can transfer translate
Left Guard Jimeto Obigbo is transferring in from Texas State. Similar to Ineanachor, Obigo is physically raw, especially with this footwork.
It will be a considerable factor if Obigbo can translate those tools to ASU. Starting with a new offensive live can take time.
Kyle Scott: Improve Pass Block
Right Guard Kyle Scott is great at run blocking. He is adequate in blocking in space, meaning he consistently locates someone to block.
However, his pass block could use some work. At times, Scott's technique could use some work. With ASU being more of a pass team, this is crucial to learn.
Ben Coleman: Coleman continues consistency
Center Ben Coleman is one of the Sun Devils more consistent players. He is proficient at both phases of blocking. Much like Josh Atkins, if Coleman continues in this manner, all should go well.
Running Backs: Run by Committee
I am twisting the list here, as I am not listing a single player but rather a group of them. The question that permeates is who will be the starter. Is it going to be Kyson Brown, Kanye Udoh, or Raleek Brown?
However, the Sun Devils should give all three of them the ball. They each possess different traits from one another.
In conclusion, there is a lot to be intruged about with the starting ASU offense.