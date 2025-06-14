Arizona State Continues to Make Push for Local Recruits
Arizona State football has encountered numerous challenges over the last 30 years as a program.
From hiring wrong coaches to short-sighted recruiting decisions - the Sun Devils have struggled to find a solid footing in the college football landscape despite holding substantial resources.
Until now.
The hiring of Kenny Dillingham in November 2022 is the catalyst when it came to turning the program around to what is being seen now.
The Sun Devils currently sit within the top 15 of recruiting rankings for the class of 2026 largely behind incredible efforts in the state of Texas.
Recruiting in Arizona has become of paramount importance as well after Dillingham's three predecessors (Dennis Erickson, Todd Graham, Herm Edwards) all neglected the responsibility to target in-state prospects.
Former Arizona State quarterback and now assistant running backs coach Trenton Bourguet along other Sun Devil coaches were in attendance for an ASU passing leagues event alongside some key players in upcoming recruiting classes - including top 2027 prospect Noah Roberts out of Basha high school in Chandler.
Arizona State has left an early impression on the rising junior - who boasts a sub 4.4 40-yard dash. The Sun Devils join Alabama, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas who have offered the back a scholarship.
The importance of recruiting in Arizona can't be overstated - recent pitfalls such as a refusal to offer 2018 Perry high school product Brock Purdy have impacted the program greatly in recent years.
Now, the staff boasts a head coach in Dillingham that grew up in-state and graduated from Arizona State in 2012. Tight end coach Jason Mohns is one of the greatest high school coaches in the state's history after leading Saguaro high to seven titles in 11 seasons in the job. Shaun Aguano turned Chandler high into a national power - winning four titles during his time as head coach before leaving to ASU in 2019.
One of the most vital targets in the state of Arizona moving forward is Devin Fitzgerald - son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. The upcoming senior wide receiver is set to make an official college decision on July 5.
