Sun Devils Offer Two 2028 DBs in Early Recruiting Push
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have recently been very active on the 2026, 2027, and 2028 recruiting trails, extending offers to numerous prospects and hosting plenty of recruits on official and unofficial visits.
While the 2026 and 2027 classes are currently on the Sun Devils' front burner, they haven't let that stop them from pursuing 2028 targets. The team recently extended offers to two defensive back prospects in the class from California.
Which 2028 DB Prospects Did Arizona State Offer?
On October 26, Arizona State offered Troy Bishop, a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and Jordan Hicks, a cornerback prospect from Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California.
Both Bishop and Hicks are very early into their recruitment processes, but here's a look at where the Sun Devils stand with both prospects as of right now.
Where Does ASU Stand in Bishop's Recruitment?
Bishop doesn't have a star rating on any recruiting site, but that should change soon, as he's a talented prospect and Mater Dei is known for producing Power Four-level talent.
Arizona State was only his second Division I offer, and he shared that the program had offered him on X, writing, "Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from Arizona State University!"
Bishop's recruitment has a long way to go, but the Sun Devils' being so early on him should allow them to start building a relationship with him before other programs get involved.
Where Does ASU Stand in Hicks' Recruitment?
247Sports' composite rankings list Hicks as a three-star prospect, the No. 158 overall player in the 2028 cycle, the No. 14 cornerback, and the No. 12 recruit from California.
Arizona State is his 14th offer, and he shared on X that it came after a conversation with Sun Devils' defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington and assistant coach Jordan Lee.
- "All Glory to God! After a great conversation with [Bryan Carrington and [Jordan Lee] blessed and honored to receive an offer from Arizona State University!" Hicks wrote.
Hicks has been impressive in his sophomore year at Mission Viejo and has already made unofficial visits to Arizona, Tennessee, and USC this fall.
As the 2028 recruiting cycle continues, there's a strong chance that Hicks' rating will only grow, so it's a positive for the Sun Devils to have already opened the door to his recruitment.
