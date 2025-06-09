Why Arizona State's Non-Conference Slate is Meaningful
The 2024 non-conference slate ended up not being as strenuous as many believed for Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State squad.
That doesn't mean that the slate of games was meaningless.
The first three games of the season managed to re-invigorate a fanbase that was still not fully invested after a rough 2023 season under Dillingham - the team truly looked akin to a well-oiled machine in the stretch.
Three reasons why the 2025 slate can't be taken for granted:
Tune-Up for Big 12 Play, Time to Set Tone
Arizona State set the tone in the 2024 season opener with a 48-7 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.
The Sun Devils were in command of the contest from within the first minute of action and never looked back.
Wyoming didn't get on the board until the final seconds of the game - the shift from that matchup being expented to be a potentially close game to a crushing blowout set the tone for the Sun Devils. That was a moment that fans started to believe that the 2024 team could be much better compared to what was being advertized.
Arizona State has to show the same urgency in this three-game slate.
Potential Reps for Backups
This one is key.
Players such as second string quarterback Jeff Sims could certainly use reps in either the Northern Arizona or Texas State contest - Sims is experienced along with entering year two in Marcus Arroyo's system - but as seen last season, the former Nebraska signal caller is prone to come in cold without getting passing down reps.
This extends to the whole roster, as the team is potentially deeper this season - but the depth needs to show up in moments such as late in massive victories over non-conference foes.
SEC Foe
Mississippi State is, admittedly, not in the upper-echelon of the SEC in year two of the Jeff Lebby era.
However, the Sun Devils getting a taste of the physicality and emphasis on the trenches in the 30-23 victory last season was very valuable for them over the rest of the season.
The trip to Mississippi will also serve as one of the most hostile environments in the country
Read more about potential challenges facing the Arizona State offense in 2025 here, and about Sam Leavitt's impressive rise to elite draft prospect here.
Please let us know your thoughts on how the non-conference slate could serve Arizona State well this season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.