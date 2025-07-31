Arizona State Star LB Named to Preseason Watch List
Arizona State football is in a position that can be seen as both a blessing and a curse heading into the 2025 campaign.
One one side of the equation, the Sun Devils are now seen by many as the favorites to return to the College Football Playoff due to what was previously seen and the talent that is at-hand on paper.
On the other side, the Sun Devils are now the hunted. Opponents will throw everything they have at Arizona State week in and week out. Skeptics still remain in various pockets of the college football world.
At the end of the day, the talent that Arizona State - and in this case DC Brian Ward - rosters is consistently seen as high-level.
That was evidenced when star LB Keyshaun Elliott was named as a member of the Butkus Award watch list with just over four weeks until opening kickoff.
Elliott joined the Sun Devil program after the 2023 season and was a driving force behind the defense generating key stops - totaling 65 total tackles in the process.
Now, the former New Mexico State product enters year two under LB coach A.J. Cooper as the leader of an incredibly talented position that also features Jordan Crook and Zyrus Fiaseu - Elliott has true potential to distinguish himself as one of the very best players at the position in the entire nation.
