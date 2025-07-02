Arizona State's Kyson Brown Discusses Competition for RB1
Kyson Brown is of the more fascinating talents on the 2025 Arizona State football team.
The junior running back flashed star-level potential in multiple games last season - none better than a seven carry, 100 yard showing against Arizona in the 2024 regular season finale.
The Texas native is hungry for more heading into the 2025 season - as there is currently a major competition between a trio of talented backs to replace Cam Skattebo as the lead back.
Brown joined Brad Denny on the 'Speak of the Devils' podcast to discuss numerous topics - most intriguing of which was the competition for the starting running back gig.
Denny asked Brown why he opted to change his jersey number to 1 this offseason and the response was quite eye-opening.
"I mean, it represents everything. You know, just taking over. I just think number one just puts me back in my element. You know, I originally wore number one, so I think it just means I'm coming for it. You know, I'm coming for that number one spot. I'm trying to take it."
Brown was then asked how he would evaluate his own performance in spring practices.
"I think I got better at a lot of things that I wanted to get better at in the spring, so I think I grew a lot, you know, just from last season to the spring, I think I've been able to transfer some of the offseason work to my game, and I think I elevated a lot in pass pro... so I think that's what I got better at this spring.
Brown is competing with fellow junior and Army transfer Kanye Udoh, along with former USC blue-chip pospect Raleek Brown.
Udoh has seemingly held the upper hand for most of the offseason, but Shaun Aguano has no shortage of quality options to turn to - K. Brown could certainly step in and prove to be the feature back in what very well could be an elite Arizona State offense.
