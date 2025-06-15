Questions Surrounding Arizona State's Running Back Room
Arizona State is now less than 80 days away from beginning the 2025 season - the Sun Devils are in the middle of an off-season that has come with significant praise and excitement from all spheres of the college football world.
Part of the intrigue with the 2025 team is how the coaching staff would manage to replace Heisman contender Cam Skattebo in the backfield.
The plan in place appears to be sustainable ahead of the 12-game stretch - but will the trio of talented running backs live up to their billing?
Three concerns about the running back crew in 2025:
How Will Rotations be Managed?
The loss of Skattebo complicates this - as the Sun Devils could be stuck between utilizing Udoh as another 'workhorse' back or mellowing out and focusing on balance.
Raleek Brown and Kyson Brown should both bring different skills to the table during games that are evolving by the minute, but Udoh is by far the most accomplished of the group to this point.
So, do the Sun Devils prioritize playing the best player on an every down basis - or do they focus on preventing wear-and-tear amongst three capable backs?
Can Udoh Develop as Pass Catcher?
Udoh only secured two catches over the last two seasons at Army in a run-heavy offense.
Can the 1,000-yard rusher develop into a reliable target for Sam Leavitt out of the backfield like Skattebo - who went for 891 yards and scored four touchdowns via the air - did?
It's certainly a strong possibility, but the process could also be one that takes time, as Marcus Arroyo's offense is wildly different compared to what was at West Point.
Will R. Brown be Difference Maker?
Brown is a former highly touted recruit that flashed much promise as a freshman at USC in 2022.
The talented running back fell out of favor in 2023 before transferring to Tempe ahead of last season.
He flashed a significant amount in the Sun Devil victory over Kansas last October - taking seven carries for 41 yards before not playing the remainder of the season.
Brown is looking to bring a dynamic dual-threat ability to the gridiron - but can he see the field enough to actually be a difference maker?
