Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Invited to Elite Camp
Arizona State has a face of the program once again - that is simply a phrase that no one associated with the school would have said even two years ago.
Following years of the program being in limbo, Kenny Dillingham identified freshman Sam Leavitt - a transfer from Michigan State - as competition for incumbent starting QB Jaden Rashada.
Dillingham proved to be correct in recruiting Leavitt - as the current starter beat out Rashada in spring camp before taking the Big 12 by storm en route to a conference title.
The conference Newcomer of the Year totaled over 3,000 total yards and 29 total touchdowns - while also getting tangibly better as the season progressed.
In anticipation of the 2025 season, Leavitt has been frequently named as a potential Heisman candidate and high-level NFL draft pick in 2026.
His performance last season has spearheaded many opportunities - including being invited to the Manning Passing Academy later this month, which has been a bedrock of elite college quarterbacks over the last two-plus decades.
From Daniel Hager of ON3:
"This year’s event is scheduled to start on June 26 and run through June 29 at Nicholls State university in Thibodaux, LA. As expected, it will once again be run by Executive Director Archie Manning and Senior Associate Directors Cooper Manning, Eli Manning, and Peyton Manning."
- Arch Manning, Texas
- John Mateer, Oklahoma
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Garrett Nussmeier, Louisiana State
- Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Leavitt is frequently grouped with Sellers, Nussmeier, Klubnik, Allar, and Manning as the elite quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL draft
The upcoming redshirt sophomore will have more support within the offense in 2025 despite the departure of Cam Skattebo - as Marcus Arroyo returns for another season as offensive coordinator, along with additions such as Army running back Kanye Udoh, Alabama receiver Jaren Hamilton, and Fresno State receiver Jalen Moss.
Leavitt will ultimately receive a massive opportunity to close out the month ahead of summer practices and the season opener on August 30.
