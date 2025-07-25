EXCLUSIVE: 2029 Star Details Early Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting players from many different recruiting classes and many different positions.
This includes the class of 2029, where they have extended an offer to Linc Frazier. Frazier is one of the better players in the 2029 class and is one of the first QBs to receive attention in the class. The Sun Devils wanted to throw their name in the hat, and are one of the top schools in his recruitment early on.
He recently caught up with Arizona State to detail what it means to be offered by the Sun Devils, which coaches he wants to build a relationship with the most, and what his visit plans look like.
"It means a lot to be offered by ASU I was super excited when I heard, and it’s really just a blessing to be offered by such a great program. I can’t do anything but thank god, honestly," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many different things that the Sun Devils have going for them, including their coaching staff. The Arizona State Sun Devils target reflected on this and detailed which coaches he is looking to build a relationship with the most.
"I'm looking forward to building relationships with, obviously, Coach Dillingham, my position coach, and the OC. Just because if I go there, I will spend 99% my time with those coaches."
The talented prospect has visited the Sun Devils in the past. Will he return for a visit?
"I mean, I’ve already visited you know, but an official visit absolutely."
There are many schools the prospect has started to like.
"The schools I like right now, not in any particular order, are ASU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Clemson, and Florida. All of these schools are standing out to me because they have all shown interest in me, and they are all very high-level programs."
There are many things the prospect thinks of when the term "Arizona State" is mentioned. Here is what comes to his mind.
"Coach Dillingham, the atmosphere, a great offense, and the program they have."
Where do the Sun Devils stand in his recruitment at this time?
"They stand high for sure because they were my first offer. They have a great program, a great offense, and a great atmosphere, so they definitely are high on my list."
