Arizona State Opponent Profile: Mississippi State
The Arizona State Sun Devils are widely expected to be a national factor in the 2025 college football season, as they are set to be ranked within the top 15 of the preseason AP poll as well as being the presumed favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions.
The national respect could be tested as soon as week two - when the Sun Devils are set to travel to Starkville, MS to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in what is set to be the back half of a home-and-home series that is the start of a decade-long scheduling commitment between ASU and numerous members of the SEC - including Peach Bowl foe Texas.
ASU notably secured a 30-23 victory over the squad coached by Jeff Lebby in Tempe last season - the Sun Devils darted out to a dominant 27-3 advantage at halftime before the Bulldogs made it a game late in the second half.
The victory reinforced the sheer talent Kenny Dillingham's squad possessed from top-to-bottom, as they were able to withstand what was perhaps Sam Leavitt's weakest showing of the season.
The Bulldogs finished last season winless in SEC play and just 2-10 overall - but the program led by first-year head coach Jeff Lebby showed real fight in many of those games, including handing Georgia and Ole Miss challenging victories.
Blake Shapen will return as the starting quarterback for Mississippi State in 2025 after receiving a medical redshirt. The Baylor transfer threw eight touchdowns in four games before suffering a season-ending injury in conference play.
Lebby has brought in an impressive freshman class as well, with four-star talents such asTyler Lockhart, Tyshun Willis, and Kyle Johnson set to join the rebuilding Bulldogs.
The weather could pose a challenge as well, as Starkville historically stands at a high of around 89 degrees with substantial humidity factoring in as well when the teams square off on September 6.
While the Sun Devils hold the talent advantage, Mississippi State will be heavily motivated to secure what could be a program-defining victory in front of a rambunctious crowd. Lebby's squad will undoubtedly be ready to put everything on the line to presumably improve to 2-0 on the season.
There are many reasons to be optimistic about the present and future of the Sun Devil football program despite the potential trap game ahead - read more about that here.
