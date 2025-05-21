Is Arizona State Going to Repeat as Big 12 Champions?
The Arizona State football program is in good hands.
Between Kenny Dillingham, Athletic Director Graham Rossini, and a roster that features legitimate NFL talent, it's facile to see why the program has an incredibly bright future.
The bright future doesn't guarantee that the 2025 season will go according to plan, however - at least according to some.-
CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate covered the Sun Devils on his own show on Monday - just a week after labeling Dillingham's program as 'America's Team' - this segment did not take as kindly to the outlook of the program this season.
Pate's show covered the 'Boldest CFB Predictions of 2025' - where he rated the take that Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson wins the Heisman and Baylor wins the Big 12 as a '9.5' out of 10 on a boldness scale.
This relates to the Sun Devils in that Pate labeled the conference landscape as a "crapshoot" - citing that six squads within the conference face reasonable odds to win the conference as the reason why the take is so bold.
This isn't a new opinion - as there are some in the college football world that believe it will be difficult for any single team to gain a firm grasp as a singular power in the conference.
While the widely held perception is that the Big 12 conference is going to be 'wide open' on a yearly basis, it is just as simple to see why one would view the Sun Devils as clear favorites in 2025.
The Sun Devils returned over 70% of the starting players from last season's squad, along with replenishing the roster around the margins with unheralded transfer pieces and reinforcing continuity among the coaching staff after signing the coordinators to lucrative contract extensions in 2024.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and other high-end talents are amongst the very best players in the conference as well - they could end up becoming great equalizers in contests that could turn into rubber matches, such as Texas Tech.
The top-end talent, overall roster depth, and expansive coaching talent at all positions give Arizona State an upper hand over other competition.
Texas Tech, Baylor, Brigham Young, and other programs will surely compete for the crown this season, but ASU should still come into the year as the prohibitive favorites to secure a second conference title in as many seasons.
