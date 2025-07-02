BREAKING: NCAA Allows One-Time Transfer Portal Window
A recent NCAA decision regarding the transfer portal could impact Arizona State athletic programs - but namely of the football variety.
The NCAA body has allowed for a one-time transfer portal for 'Designated Student-Athletes' to move elsewhere between July 7 and August 5 following the House-NCAA ruling last month that opened the door for university sanctioned revenue sharing.
More clarification below from college football insider Ross Dellenger:
"There is a new, one-time transfer portal window. NCAA Committee on Legislative Relief has issued a waiver to permit athletes who schools place on “Designated Student-Athlete” lists to enter the portal July 7-Aug. 5. DSAs are grandfathered-in athletes exempt from roster limits."
The roster-limit rule has not yet gone into effect, so any player that had previously been on the roster could be eligible to be considered a DSA.
More parameters surrounding the decision:
"There is no limit to how many athletes a school can designate as a DSA. Deadline to submit DSA lists is July 6. However, the DSAs are now free to transfer this summer and “must be released from their contract prohibition” with their existing schools, per documents."
"A reminder: An athlete is eligible to be placed on a DSA list if he/she (1) would have been removed from the school's 2025-26 roster due to new roster limits; (2) was an eligible member of a team in 2024-25; (3) was recruited & assured by a school of a 2025-26 roster spot."
How could this impact Arizona State?
For starters, there's always the potential that key players could depart if given the chance to, although that isn't all that likely.
The culture that has been cultivated under head coach Kenny Dillingham is one that players are drawn to and want to stick around to see through - star QB Sam Leavitt included.
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
Read more about if the Sun Devils are considered a playoff team according to one analyst here, and on the program not being a finalist for 2026 recruit Devin Fitzgerald here.
Please let us know your thoughts on this recent decision and if it could affect the Arizona State football program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.