Is Keith Abney a Strong NFL Prospect?
Arizona State football could be hoisting numerous players as NFL draft prospects ahead of next April's draft - the most high profile of which will be QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson.
TE Chamon Metayer, C Ben Coleman, S Xavion Alford, and others could be in the conversation as well - but Keith Abney II is the focus here.
Popular NFL draft analyst Andy NFL released his top five cornerback rankings ahead of the start of the college football season - Abney came in at number three.
"A name that’s unfamiliar in these top rankings for most, but Keith Abney II is a slept on stud. He’s a natural press-man CB with elite technique and a great feel for the position. He showcases very good recovery speed through reps, and has the natural stickiness to go step-for-step with any receiver. Had an elite showing against Texas in the CFP just locking down his side of the field. With only one year of starting experience under his belt, Abney has the tools of a seasoned veteran."
"He has elite tracking skills to make plays and he’s efficient processing matchup switches. Composure is apparent with Abney, he stays within himself and is just a pure lockdown corner. He reads, reacts, and takes efficient angles to the ball to be such a productive corner. Like I said, for only one starting season under his belt Abney looked very seasoned and had the tape to in my eyes assert himself as one of the best corners in college football. I can’t wait to see the steps Keith Abney II is able to take this year, and treat this as my official flag plant for him."
Abney is one piece of what should be an elite Sun Devil secondary that also features fellow starter Javan Robinson and safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser.
While Abney does have some limitations - particularly his height - very few players across the nation possess the ball skills that Abney does.
Bryan Carrington has done it again - Arizona State's secondary is incredibly loaded heading into the August 30 season opener.
