Does Arizona State Have Best Uniforms in Big 12?
Arizona State notably revealed new uniforms just around three weeks ago after years of wearing similar combinations on a week-to-week basis, along with not having "Arizona State" font featured on the front of the jersey.
The changes were largely well-received, gifting the Sun Devils one of the best sets in the Big 12 ahead of the potential title defense.
This recent development begs the question - who has the best uniform in the Big 12?
ASU on SI explores five programs that have conspicuously sharp uniform combos - and rank the three best in the process.
Honorable Mentions: Colorado Buffaloes, UCF Knights
Colorado's jerseys have always been under-appreciated - it seems all that was needed was Deion Sanders to lead the program for those on the outside to recognize details such as that.
UCF has always had quality uniforms, although the rather plain home set hold them back from being at the very top.
3. Arizona State
The Sun Devils already possessed one of the more underrated uniform sets in all of college football, but the return of the 'Arizona State' font on the front of the jersey and some other marked changes improved the look even more.
Adidas has quietly become a great representative of member universities when it comes to apparel - football uniforms are no different.
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State's jerseys have always been among the best in college football. The orange and black are blended perfectly together. The Cowboy logo is incredible. The striping on the sleeves is an artistic touch that is difficult to ignore.
The Cowboys slightly edge out the Sun Devils in the uniform department.
1. TCU Horned Frogs
Texas Christian possesses some impressive combinations when it comes to uniforms. Color schemes that range from purple to silver to red. Chrome helmets that create an incredible atmosphere around the entire squad. One of the most fascinating logos in the league (horned frog) cap off what is truly a unique and truly elite set of unis.
