Previewing Sun Devils' Impactful Defensive Line
The story has been the same for the Arizona State football program the entire offseason - purported Big 12 favorites, top tier offense, high expectations, Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson being labeled as elite players in the college game, and more.
However, the defense hasn't received nearly the amount of credit that it should at all three levels.
The secondary has been the group that has garnered the most attention amongst the levels of defense - but the defensive line very well could be the unit that could contribute the most to Arizona State reaching the levels that they did a year ago.
In preparation for the new season, Arizona State on SI is taking a look at the defensive line group and how each part of the line compliment each other.
Core DL/EDGE Group: C.J. Fite, Elijah O'Neal, Clayton Smith, Zac Swanson, My'Keil Gardner, Prince Dorbah, Justin Wodtly
Fite has been well documented to hold one of the highest ceilings on the entire roster after developing into a total game-wrecker over the course of his sophomore season in 2024.
Smith and O'Neal form a talented pass rushing duo, as the pair combined for nine sacks a season ago - both hold the ability to take a step forward as seniors.
Dorbah is seeking to bounce back from a largely injury-riddled 2024 season after leading the Sun Devils with six sacks in 2023.
Wodtly, Swanson, and Gardner will largely provide depth on the inside of the trenches - all three are more than capable to hold their own throughout games, regardless of potential matchups.
Defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has much to be proud about heading into the new season - the program felt so strongly about the roster at hand that minimal moves were made via the transfer portal.
The first opportunity to see the defensive line in action is on Agust 30 against Northern Arizona in a tune-up before the first test against Mississippi State.
