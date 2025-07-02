59 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is going to be back in less than two months.
It is now 59 days away from game one of the season against in-state foe Northern Arizona on August 30.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham experience is being entered with astronomical hopes - as the team returns 17 starting players from a year ago, along with both coordinators and every positon coach.
That makes the Sun Devils the favorite to both win the Big 12 and return to the College Football Playoff - the start of the season could be a glimpse of what is to come for the team in 2025.
In honor of Arizona State football only being 59 days away from beginning the season, ASU on SI takes a look at every player that has worn that jersey number during their time in Tempe.
Emilio Dixon (50)
Lou Hallman (52)
Norb Smorin (53)
John Julian (54)
Terry Stoner (57-59)
Ken Jones (62)
Bob Johnson (63-65)
Dan Peppler (66)
Tom Sieper (74-75)
Gary Padjen (77-79)
Bruce Branch (81-82)
John Knight (83-84)
Mark Tingstad (85-89)
Mike Phair (90)
Aaron Franklin (91)
Paul Longshore (92)
Justin Langston (94-95)
Derrick Rodgers (96)
Terrelle Smith (97)
Tommie Townsend (98)
Kurt Wallin (99-00-01)
Tim Fa’aita (02-03)
Jon Hargis (06-10)
Quinn Bailey (15-16-17-18)
Read more about Arizona State defensive lineman Zac Swanson discussing how important the culture that Kenny Dillingham has installed has been to him rediscovering his love of the sport.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
Read more about five potential strong NFL destinations for star QB Sam Leavitt from our own Tanner Cappellini here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 season being under two months away when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.