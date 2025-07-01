The 5 Best NFL Destinations for Sam Leavitt
Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt has a high chance of succeeding past the college level and into the NFL.
He possesses good physical tools and has demonstrated a strong work ethic. There is a chance that Leavitt could declare for the NFL Draft after this season. To demonstrate that Leavitt could succeed in the NFL, here is a comparison to an NFL starting quarterback.
The comparison is Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix. The first trait that sets them apart is their ability to scramble. Nix and Leavitt can take off to avoid an incoming defender or to pick up extra yards on a play. They both have quick releases and good accuracy in any area of the field. So, here are five teams that Leavitt could have the highest chances of success.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Matthew Stafford is at the twilight of his career. While still a good passer of the football, Stafford is 37 years old. We have seen quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees play into their 40s. However, QBs like Brady and Brees are the exception, not the rule, soStafford could retire as early as next offseason.
Leavitt could fit the QB hole, and he would be a great fit in the City of Angels. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay runs a lot of play-action. In a play-action play, the Quarterback will boot out or run to the left or right after faking a handoff. A quarterback will do this to gain momentum under their throw, but they could also choose to scramble instead of throwing.
Leavitt has great wheels, so he could bring an extra element to the play-action plays. Leavitt is also accurate in the moderate area of the field, which is where many play-action throws are directed.
McVay's main QBs he has coached have been Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. McVay has had success with both. He went to the 2018 NFC Championship game with Goff and won a Super Bowl with Stafford in 2021. However, Goff and Stafford are not as mobile as Leavitt. So Leavitt would bring a different element for coach McVay.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
There is a lot of uncertainty for fans of the blue horseshoe. QB Anthony Richardson has been very up and down in his NFL Career so far. He has looked awesome in some games, terrible in others. Richardson was a bet on his physical tools, and it hasn't paid off, so Indianapolis could move off of him.
Richardson could not be the only one leaving the Colts, as Head Coach Shane Steichen is not making the progress that fans had hoped for. Steichen's record as Head Coach is not terrible, as he is 17-17. However, the offense has not produced at the levels many fans had expected. Especially after Steichen's breakout year in 2022 as the Philadelphia Eagles' Offensive Coordinator.
So, with much uncertainty, where does Leavitt fit in? Well, Leavitt is exceptional at developing chemistry with his playmakers, and the Colts have many playmakers. Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell are all solid to great pass catchers. Do not forget running back Jonathan Taylor as well in the backfield. Leavitt would be a good fit, as he could quickly and accurately get the ball to all of those players.
Truth be told, the Colts have not had that much luck at the current position since Andrew Luck retired in the 2018 offseason. Leavitt would bring a high ceiling to this AFC South Franchise. Fans could tune into the games and rely on Leavitt to bring stability to the quarterback position.
NEW YORK JETS
It is a new era in New York as the Jets hired a new head coach and general manager this offseason. Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey are bringing a tough style of play to the Big Apple.
Glenn comes from the Lions and Mougey from the Broncos, two teams that each play very physical. The quarterback position is not set in stone. They brought in former Bears and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, but only on a two-year deal. So they could get a new QB as early as next offseason.
Leavitt would be a great fit for the Jets. By bringing in Fields, this shows that the new regime likes a QB who can run, which Leavitt fits the bill for. Leavitt also has this tough style of play that would fit Gotham City's football team so well.
New Jets Offensive Coordinator Tanner Engstrand is from the Lions as well. He has worked with Jared Goff over the past few seasons, and there are some similarities between Goff and Leavitt. Both can get the ball out quickly and make quick throws.
Additionally, star Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson has a similar build to star ASU WR Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is 2 inches taller than Wilson but only weighs two more pounds. Wilson has not yet had a franchise QB, so Leavitt could be that guy.
DETROIT LIONS
After mentioning the Detroit Lions several times in the Jets section, here they appear. The Lions on this list might come as a shock to some, but it's possible.
30-year-old QB Jared Goff is coming off a not-so-great performance against the Washington Commanders, where he threw three interceptions. Goff also has a limited upside. He is a great passer, but he is not very mobile. Goff's contract is significant, but the Lions could move off of it by trading Goff.
The idea of Leavitt to Detroit stems from the fact that he could learn under Goff. Many of the best QBs in today's game sat and developed. Lamar Jackson sat a year under Joe Flacco, and Patrick Mahomes did the same under Alex Smith.
Leavitt does have some areas to work on in his game, such as some of his deep-throwing mechanics. Leavitt could come into Detroit, sit under Goff for a year or two, and then be the starter for the Lions.
When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, many did not expect him to be the starter. Carson Wentz was on the team and was expected to be the franchise guy. Here we are now, though, with Hurts having a Super Bowl trophy in his hands.
Is Leavitt going to the Lions as likely as him going to the Colts, Rams, or Jets? No, but it could happen. Not only is there precedent for it, as the Hurts-Wentz scenario shows. Additionally, the Lions have shown that they draft differently from what others have expected, as evidenced by their selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs at pick 12 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Additionally, this QB class next year looks stacked, and Leavitt could fall to Round 2. So, a team like Detroit, which has been very forward-thinking under GM Brad Holmes, could move up for Leavitt.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Last but not least, Leavitt ends up in his home state of Arizona. Kyler Murray's future is up in the air in the desert. Many fans have been frustrated with Murray's up-and-down play. The current regime in Arizona did not draft Murray so they could move on from him after this season.
Keeping Leavitt in Arizona would make sense. He is already an AZ favorite for bringing the Sun Devils to the college playoffs last year. He would fit the scheme well.
Like their fellow division rival Rams, the Cardinals also like to run much play-action. Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing likes to run the ball, so he could use Leavitt for some option reads.
