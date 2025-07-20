Arizona State Loses Out on 2026 CB Recruit
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program took another minor loss on the recruiting trail on Sunday.
Rahjson Duncan - a three star recruit at the cornerback position in the 2026 class - has officially committed to the Washington Huskies as of Sunday afternoon.
Duncan chose Washington over the Sun Devils, UCLA, and Arizona.
From Seattle Times reporter Andy Yamashita:
"Washington adds a commitment from Rahsjon Duncan, a three-star defensive back, who chose UW over Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA
Listed 6-1, 186 lb.
Will play either corner or safety at UW. Duncan was also a track star at McClymonds High in Oakland, where Marcus Peters played."
Several recruiting experts had previously predicted Duncan to opt to commit to Washington, so this isn't entirely shocking - especially since the Huskies were the last program he took an official visit from.
Arizona State DB coach Bryan Carrington did all he could to secure another key commitment - as the selling point based around the recent development of starting corners Javan Robinson and Keith Abney II is just one of many that could be attractive for prospective DB recruits.
Arizona State's culture that has been cultivated under Dillingham appears to be something that piques interest of potential recruits whether they eventually end up committing or not - that is absolutely something to keep in mind when discussing if the current model is sustainable or not.
The coaching staff is on the same page, the roster is in unison, and areas of interest such as player development are currently self-evident - that has been reflected in what is generally seen as a top two class in the Big 12 that is headlined by an elite prospect in Jake Fette at the quarterback position.
As for the current season at hand - Arizona State opens the season on August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, opening the door for another season of high-level output that could result in even more recruiting victories moving forward.
