EXCLUSIVE: Bayon Harris Talks Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been offering many prospects, including three-star wide receiver Bayon Harris who has been one of their top targets since receiving an offer.
The Sun Devils target caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his Arizona State recruitment and more.
"Being offered by Arizona State means a lot to me, it shows that all the work I’ve been putting in on and off the field is starting to get noticed. ASU is a big-time program with a strong football tradition, and for them to believe in my potential this early in my journey is a blessing. It motivates me to keep grinding," Harris stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented recruit is looking to build a relationship with one of the most popular coaches on the staff.
"One coach I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with is Coach Hines Ward. He’s a legend who played at the highest level, won a Super Bowl, and brings that NFL experience into his coaching. As a young player trying to make it to that level, being able to learn from someone who’s been there and done it is huge. I’d love to pick his brain about route running, mindset, and what it takes to be great both on and off the field."
The talented recruit has already visited Arizona State, and is very pleased with his visit. He is also looking at a possible visit down the road.
"I actually already took a visit to Arizona State, and it was a great experience. I got to tour the facilities, meet some of the coaching staff, and really get a feel for the campus. The energy there was different; it felt like a place where I could see myself growing as both a student and an athlete. I’m definitely planning to go back again, maybe during the season, to catch a game and see the game-day atmosphere."
There are many schools who are standing out, including the Arizona State Sun Devils and also Sacramento State.
"Right now, a few schools are standing out Arizona State for sure, plus some others like Fresno State and Sac State. I’m paying attention to how they develop players at my position, how they compete, and the energy of the coaching staff. But I’m keeping my mind open and just enjoying the process for now."
There are many things that the Sun Devils have going for them. Harris details what comes to mind when he thinks of Arizona State.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of a program that’s making serious noise. Winning the Big 12 Championship this past season was huge. It showed the rest of the country that ASU is on the rise and ready to compete at the highest level. Coach Dillingham has brought new energy to the program, and you can tell the players have bought in. Watching them bring home that title really caught my attention, it made me realize this is a place where I could come in, develop, and be part of something special that’s only going to keep growing."
The Sun Devils are a top school for Harris at this time, he confirms to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Right now, the Sun Devils are definitely one of my top schools. Getting an offer from them this early means a lot; it shows they believe in my potential even though I’m still young. I’ve been keeping a close eye on how they’re building the program, especially after winning the Big 12. That kind of success stands out, and I can see myself being a part of what they’re doing. ASU is moving in the right direction, and that’s the kind of energy I want to be around."
