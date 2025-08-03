EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Taylor Confirms Arizona State Gameday Visit Date
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting players from all over the place, including one of their top players in the 2028 class, who has yet to receive the full attention he deserves. That player is 2028 running back prospect and big recruiting riser Ashton Taylor.
Taylor is one of the better running backs in the nation, and has put the state of Kentucky on his back. He is arguably the best player in the state of Kentucky at this time, and will likely be a high four-star or even a five-star in the class when the rankings start.
Taylor recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his latest thoughts on the program and more.
"My latest thoughts are that I'm excited to get back to Tempe for a game day visit," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest thoughts on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The talented prospect is hopeful (when he can be contacted due to NCAA rules) that he can communicate with Coach Shaun Aguano. He detailed more.
"I hope I can start hearing from Arizona State's running back Coach Aguano and develop our relationship a little more. Also, I had a great camp at Ohio State and would like to build a better relationship with Coach Locklyn, the running back coach.
The talented prospect already confirmed he will be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils on a game day visit, but does he have a date set at this time?
"Yes. I will be heading out to Tempe for the Texas Tech game on October 18th. I haven't figured out where else I will be visiting, but I will for sure be visiting a couple more schools."
What is the latest update in his recruitment? Taylor detailed the newest offer as well as which coaches he wants to communicate with.
"My last offer that I have received was from Cal Berkeley. I have hopes to talk to all of the schools that have offered me so that I can have strong relationships with all coaches."
The talented running back prospect detailed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI what could be next for him in his recruitment.
"Next for my recruitment is to dominate the season and put great film out there. Once I do this, it will boost my recruitment even more."
