Arizona State Target Commits to North Carolina
The Arizona State Sun Devils are always looking for ways to improve their roster from various different avenues. This includes the route of improving their roster at practice. This is the most common way, as many of the players that they have on campus will need to improve somewhere. If you think guys like Sam Leavitt or Jordan Tyson don't need at least a little bit of work you are sadly mistaken.
The Sun Devils will also find ways to make improvements from the transfer portal, as this is becoming more of a requirement than an option, with many schools beginning to focus on this more and more.
The final avenue to discuss is by recruiting the best of the best at the high school level, which is something that Kenny Dillingham and his staff has been doing a better job at recently. They have been looking to add the best of the best on the defensive side of the ball, as this has been the most important side of the ball for them to add at this point in their class. One of the position that they have been targeting heavily is the interior defensive linemen spots.
One of the players that they have been targeting in the 2026 class on the defensive line is Viliami Moala. Moala is one of the better defensive lineman that was uncommitted prior to his Friday commitment. This commitment came as he made his decision to select the North Carolina Tar Heels over the Arizona State Sun Devils. He detailed is decision on X by making a caption to indicate that he would be making his way to Chapel Hill.
"Let’s work, Tar Heel Nation! #Committed #GoHeels #RaisingChampions #FaithFamilyFootball @raisingchamps_"
He recently decommitted from the Oregon Ducks and announced his transfer decision from his high school, as he is going down south to one of the better high schools in the state of Alabama.
"First and foremost, I want to thank god for giving me the strength to make this decision. Second I would like to thank the University of Oregon for everything that they have done for me and my family, and all of the people of Eugene. With that being said I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. I would also like to announce I am transferring from Williamette High School in Eugene to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. **PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION**
Please follow us on X when you click here!