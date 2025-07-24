EXCLUSIVE: Brody Rudnicki Talks Arizona State Relationship
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better recruiting schools in the country at a plethora of different positions and classes.
One of the positions that they have been set at is the quarterback position. They landed their top target early on in the class of 2026 with Jake Fette committing to the Sun Devils. Following his commitment, they were able to put their QB focus into future classes.
The class that received the most attention when it comes to QB position is the class of 2027. They have offered many different prospects, including Brody Rudnicki.
Rudnicki is one of the top players in the class at the position, as he attends Folsom High School, and holds offers from many different programs, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the BYU Cougars, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and many more.
Rudnicki recently spoke with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss the latest in his recruitment, as well as the future plans he has set for himself at this time.
"I didn’t attend the ASU camp. They invited me out for a workout on very short notice, and unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make it down there," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State recruiting updates at this time.
The Sun Devils QB target detailed which Arizona State Sun Devils coach he has been talking to bthe most.
"The coach that I’ve been hearing from the most is Coach Deontrae Cooper. He stopped by Folsom High School this past spring to watch one of our practices," the talented QB stated.
Would the prospect visit the Sun Devils, or is that out of the question?
"I have never been on a visit to Arizona State before. But I would love to make it happen in the future if it works out."
He would then discuss which schools have started to contact him the most, and what he will be planning to do next in his recruitment, as the season is quickly approaching.
"The latest for me in recruiting has been good. I went to a lot of camps this past off-season. Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Stanford, San Jose State, Sacramento State, and BYU. And had great conversations with the coaches while I was there. I plan to return back on campus to some of those schools to watch a game this season."
