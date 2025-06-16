EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Ngokwere Details His Sun Devils' Recruitment And More
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many recruits as of late in the 2027 recruiting class, as many of the targets will start to become more of a priority to the Sun Devils due to the June 15th date of contact officially kicked off.
One of the recruits who has been recruited not only by the Arizona State Sun Devils, but also by many other programs across the nation is Jasper Ngokwere. Ngokwere is getting recruited as both an offensive tackle and a defensive lineman, depending on the site that you look at. Ngokwere holds offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Missouri, and a plethora of different schools.
The Arizona State Sun Devils target caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail where the Sun Devils stand in his recruitment and more.
"Getting offered by Arizona State means a lot to me, and I’m blessed. For me, it means I have a lot to get better at and a long way to come. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Tuitele. I’ve talked to him a couple of times and am hoping to build a relationship," the talented recruit confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Visiting is still in the hopes for the talented offensive and defensive lineman who currently ranks as a three-star from the state of Texas, as he attends Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas.
"I hope to visit sometime next year because I’ve never been out of Texas, so I want to travel to different parts around the country and see what’s out there."
There are many schools that are currently standing out for the talented recruit, including the Florida Gators.
"A lot of schools have been standing out, but I’ve been talking to LSU, Missouri, Tech, Florida, and more recently, so those are standing out."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many outstanding qualities at this time that would catch anyones attention.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of how they’re such a unique team with a unique playing style. And of how beautiful it is up there, from what I’ve seen. Arizona State is a school I’m definitely going to be looking into now and in the future."
