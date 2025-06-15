EXCLUSIVE: Judah Lancaster Names Arizona State As A Top School
There are many outstanding recruits in the 2027 recruiting class that have caught the attention of schools all over, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, who have been one of the most active schools when it comes to offering and evaluating underclassmen. One of the better players in the class who has been recruited by many schools.
Judah Lancaster is a four-star tight end from the state of Florida. He currently attends IMG Academy High School. He holds offers from many schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Arizona, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Lancaster caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss the current offer he has for the Sun Devils and more.
"It feels great to have an offer from Arizona State it’s the home college, and the staff are great people I love Arizona State," Lancaster stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He had a chance to connect with many of the coaches on the Arizona State Sun Devils staff. This includes the head coach Kenny Dillingham.
"I’ve built a pretty good relationship with Coach (Kenny) Dillingham (Head Coach) and Coach (Jason) Mohns (Tight End Coach), those are family. I love those guys and what they have going on," Lancaster said.
The Sun Devils are in good standing with the recruit thus far. He has visited many times in the past and plans to return to campus again in the near future. Lancaster details more.
"I plan to visit sometime in the near future. I’ve been there a handful of times, and every time it was better and better, the people, the facilities, the campus, everything is great."
The talented recruit has many schools that are beginning to stand out at this time. He names the schools that have begun to make a difference thus far.
"Texas A&M, Florida, UCLA, Ohio State, UTAH, UofA, ASU, Missouri, and Oregon."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many things going for them, including the culture and the brotherhood that they have.
"THE FORK the culture the brotherhood everything about them is family and history."
The talented recruit is looking into all of his options and Arizona State is one of the top schools that stand pretty high on his list.
"They stand pretty high in my top schools because I love the welcomingness they have shown me and the relationship I have with the coaches and the way they bring that fire out in people. IT'S DIFFERENT FOR SURE."
