EXCLUSIVE: Davion Lancaster Explains His Hope To Visit Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many prospects from all over, as they have been looking to push their dominance in the 2026 class to the next classes, including the class of 2027.
One of the Arizona State Sun Devils' top targets in this class includes Davion Lancaster. Lancaster is a talented athlete from Victor Valley High School in Victorville, California. The talented prospect holds offers from many schools and programs, including the Louisville Cardinals, Arizona Razorbacks, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer and many more important details about his recruitment.
"It means a lot, especially after the year they had this past season! It’s an amazing program with a great coaching staff, so I feel blessed that I’m one of the 2027 athletes they’re interested in," Lancaster stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented prospect is excited that he has the chance to be coached by an NFL legend. That legend being Hines Ward. He detailed more.
"I think I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m excited about the idea of being coached by Hines Ward. But, a relationship with Coach Arroyo and Coach Dillingham is just as important to me."
Visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils is in play for the prospect. He explains why he would be open to visiting.
"Yes! I’ve never been on campus there, but have heard so many great things. I want to visit during the season and experience that game day atmosphere."
The Arizona State Sun Devils are at the top of his list, but anything can change.
"ASU is definitely at the very top of my list, but my recruiting is just getting started so they all stand out right now."
What comes to mind when he thinks of the Sun Devils.
"The 2024 season. They won the Big 12 in their first year. They were a top seed in the first year of the 12-team playoffs! And, they were a play away from beating Texas. It was a very exciting year."
There are many schools that are at the top of his list, including the Sun Devils. Lancaster went more into detail.
"They are at the top of my list. They have a great staff! I’m all about being coached and developed into the best version of myself. I can see that happening at ASU."
