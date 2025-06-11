EXCLUSIVE: Hudson Whitenight Explains Opportunity To Join Teammate At ASU
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already hosted many 2027 recruits on visits, including one of the better offensive linemen in the class.
Hudson Whitenight is a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Dripping Springs High School. The Texas prospect has many things going well for him, including holding offers from two powerful programs (Arizona State and Nebraska).
The Arizona State offeree caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to update his recruitment.
"It meant to world to be offered by such an amazing program and school," Whitenight said to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "What Coach Dillingham and staff have done with the program is world-class. When they offered me, it was Coach Mohns, the TE coach, and when talking to me, they said they were really high on me and my play and that they were going to recruit me hard, which meant everything to me in terms of knowing that a program is that interested in me."
The Sun Devils' visitor is hopeful to build a relationship with many coaches on the staff.
"Of course, building a relationship with Coach (Saga) Tuitele (Offensive Line Coach) is important to me, but also with Coach (Ty) Barrett (Assistant Offensive Line Coach) will be super important as well. My position coaches will be so important to my development. It was great to see in March during my visit how they handle their meetings and the position room. Coach (Joe) Connolly (Head Coach of Football Sports Performance) is another coach who I know will be very important to me as I’m looking forward to getting on campus and building out my frame to reach my goals."
The talented prospect has already visit, which went extremely well.
"I already had a visit back in April on Easter weekend to see spring ball and tour everything. It was something I wanted to do right away, as this program is a top choice for me. It was great to be on campus, see practice, be in meetings, and see it all firsthand. It was great to see the campus as well. Coach Barrett gave me and my dad a great tour of it all."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been doing well in his recruitment, but who else? The prospect details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Of course, ASU, as they have recruited me and done it early. I’d also say Duke, as Coach Norrid came to Drip and offered me, and it seems like a great fit for me, playing ball and academically. Last would be Texas and OU, which are both on anyone’s list. Coach Flood and Coach Bedenbaugh, and their staff, have been recruiting me and communicating often, and I hope to land offers from both as I continue to grow."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of Arizona State? While many prospects have a different answer each time, one thing Whitenight has in common with many of them is the thoughts on the staff as a whole.
"A great program with an amazing staff that is young and very player-focused, that is in hyper-growth mode. I can’t wait to see what they do this year after being a sleeper in the Big 12. I also think a great opportunity to get a great degree from a top-notch business school, which is super important to me."
The Sun Devils are in a top spot so far, as Whitenight is grateful to have the chance to even join one of his teammates who is already committed.
"The Sun Devils are definitely in my top choices right now and will continue to be so, and I don’t see that changing. They have made such a huge effort to recruit me, and that doesn’t go unnoticed. They also have the top ‘26 commit class in the Big 12, which includes Cooper Reid from Drip, which would be awesome to keep playing with him if that opportunity is there."
