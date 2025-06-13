EXCLUSIVE: Xavier Muhammad Talks Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many of the top 2027 recruits, including Xavier Muhammad.
Muhammad is a four-star defensive lineman who holds offers from schools like Iowa, Texas Tech, and Arizona State. Muhammad caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail where his recruitment currently stands.
"Being offered by Arizona State means a lot to me," Muhammad stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue both my academic and athletic career at such a respected university. To have a program of this caliber believe in my potential, not just as a student, but as an athlete who can contribute to a national championship run, is truly an honor. It’s a meaningful step toward achieving a shared goal."
There are many coaches who are starting to stand out including his position coach.
"I'm really looking forward to building a strong relationship with my position coach as well as the strength and conditioning staff at Arizona State. These relationships are important to me because I want to continue developing my skills, getting stronger, and becoming faster, both mentally and physically. My goal is to compete at the highest level and push myself every day alongside the best in the country."
Visiting a school can be make or break, and for the Sun Devils, they will luckily get Muhammad on campus for a visit.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit Arizona State when the opportunity becomes available and it's the right time for me and my family. It's important to us to experience the campus environment, meet the coaches and players in person, and get a real feel for the culture and what it means to be a Sun Devil."
The talented recruit is unsure about each school in his recruitment thus far. He explains more to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"It’s still early in my recruiting process, so it’s hard to say which schools are standing out the most right now. I’m taking my time to find the right fit, both athletically and academically. I’m looking for a university that can help me grow as a student-athlete and also one that will recognize and accept the early college credits I’ve earned during high school. That academic piece is just as important to me as competing at a high level."
Arizona State is an impressive program that gives each recruit the opportunity to look at it as an elite program.
"When I think of Arizona State, the first thing that comes to mind is that it’s a high-level Division I program competing in one of the most competitive conferences in the country — the Big 12. ASU stands out because of its strong athletic tradition, elite competition, and commitment to excellence on and off the field. It’s the kind of environment where I know I’ll be pushed to grow and perform at my best."
The Sun Devils are one of the top schools in his recruitment. He details more.
"Arizona State is definitely in my top 10. Being part of a conference like the Big 12 would be a big opportunity because of the high level of competition it offers. I'm also very close with my family, so choosing a school in this conference would give my family, friends, former coaches, and teammates more chances to be a part of my journey. Having that kind of support system nearby means a lot."
