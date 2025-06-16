EXCLUSIVE: 5-Star Lawrence Britt Talks Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many 2027 recruits on their board as the 2027 recruiting class can be contacted following the June 15th date.
One of the recruits who will be a big target for the Arizona State Sun Devils is Lawrence Britt. Britt is a Memphis, Tennessee, 2027 wide receiver who holds offers from many top schools due to his being a positioned five-star prospect. According to 247Sports, Britt is the 20th-ranked prospect in the country, the first player in the state, and the third at the wide receiver position. He hasn't been awarded his 5th star yet but with the top 32 players in the country receiving it by the end of each class, he is in position to do so. He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, and many more.
The future five-star caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"It means a lot," Britt stated when talking about his ASU offer. "Arizona State is on the rise and I really like the way they play. They are a team that shocks you every time they play! But being offered by ASU is a blessing!"
There are many coaches the prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with, including his position coach Hines Ward.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Ward and Coach Omura. Coach Omura used to coach at my high school, and Coach Ward is very great coach! I know the type of player he was, and I know what he gets out of his players."
Arizona State is expected to receive a visit from the five-star.
"Yes sir. We are still working it out, but most definitely! I want to visit because I’ve heard nothing but great things about the team, coaches, and atmosphere."
The prospect confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that there isn't exactly a leader or even schools that have started to break away at this time.
"Right now, I am taking in this process every day. I don’t really have any schools sticking out because all of them have a different pitch. I am learning something new every day about each program!"
The weather plays a huge factor when the Sun Devils target thinks of Arizona State.
"When I think of ASU I think of hot weather, And beautiful football."
