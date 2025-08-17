EXCLUSIVE: Nalin Scott Discusses Decision to Flip From Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been doing their thing when it comes to the 2026 recruiting cycle. They have landed many different commits in the class. The staff has dipped into many different states, as they landed players from many of these states.
The Arizona State Sun Devils primarily focus on the state of Texas and Arizona, but they like to recruit in the Peach State from time to time, as they like to land the best of the best from the state of Georgia. The Sun Devils have landed many commits in the past from the Peach State, and currently have one commit in the Peach State. That commit being defensive back Jalen Williams.
Williams is one of the better players from Kell High School, which is the home of many talented recruit, including Brayden Rouse and Jowell Combay, who are both committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. One could make the case that the Kell defense is one of the better defenses in the state at this time.
Nalin Scott Discusses Decision to Flip
Another person that they had committed was Nalin Scott. The keyword there would be "had", as the extremely talented wide receiver from the state of Georgia opted to flip away from the Sun Devils. The decision came just months ago, as he opted to flip away from the Arizona State Sun Devils, and join a team that he had committed to the Sun Devils over in the beginning.
Scott opted to commit to the Sun Devils earlier in the cycle, but in June announced he was flipping to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The decision came as a shock to those at Arizona State and those who support Arizona State.
He has been sidelined by an injury, but his team (McEachern) made their debut on Saturday, as they played against Walton High School in the Corky Kell. The former Arizona State commit, and current Nebraska commit caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI's Caleb Sisk to discuss the decision, so fans can finally have their answer.
“It was a lot of thought that I had to go through, and it was a hard decision, but I feel like god and everything put me in the right place to be, and I feel like it was the best choice for me and everything.”
He would then discuss if the Arizona State Sun Devils are talking to him still now that he has flipped.
“No sir. Not really as much.”
