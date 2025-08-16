EXCLUSIVE: ASU Commit Marques Uini Details His Final Prep Season
Marques Uini is one of the better players in the class and is primed for a huge season this year. He detailed what is next for him in his high school season.
"This year I’m taking my prep more seriously than ever. I’ve been treating every practice, lift, and film session like it could be my last, because honestly, it kinda is. I’ve been hitting the weight room to get stronger, running to build my endurance, and watching plays so I can react instantly when it matters.
I’m also taking better care of myself, eating right, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep because I’ve learned that staying healthy is just as important as training hard. My mindset going in is simple: I don’t want to have any regrets when it’s over," the talented commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The Arizona State Sun Devils commit detailed both his personal and team goals.
"My personal goal is to be as consistent and reliable as possible, every single day. I want my teammates and coaches to know they can count on me no matter the situation. Yeah, I’d love to hit some personal records, but more than that, I want to lead by example so the younger players can see what it looks like to give it everything. I want to leave a standard behind for them to follow."
His teams goals was the next discussion.
"As a team, we want to win our conference and make a strong run in the postseason. We’ve been chasing this for a long time, and I think we have the chemistry, experience, and talent to make it happen. We’ve all agreed it’s not about one person’s stats, it’s about playing for each other, staying disciplined, and never letting up. We want people to remember us as the team that always had each other’s backs."
The talented prospect details what he wants to improve on.
"I want to get even better at performing under pressure. Anyone can make plays when things are going smooth, but I want to be the person who steps up when the game is on the line or when things aren’t going our way. I’ve been working on staying calm, making smart decisions, and communicating better so I can help keep the team steady when the pressure’s high."
The Sun Devils commit detailed what would be considered a successful season.
"For me, this season will be a success if I can look back and know I gave absolutely everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. I don’t want to leave any plays, effort, or opportunities on the table. Of course, winning and hitting our team goals would be amazing, but it’s also about the friendships we build, the lessons we learn, and the impact I can have on my teammates. I want to end my senior year knowing I was part of something bigger than myself."
