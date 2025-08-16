Will Arizona State Do Enough to Compete for Cooper Witten?
The Sun Devils have been targeting many of the best players in the nation. This includes arguably the best linebacker and the best player in the state of Texas.
Will Arizona State Do Enough to Compete for Cooper Witten?
Cooper Witten is one of the better players in the state of Texas with a very high upside. He is one of the better players in the nation for the 2027 class, and it isn't just because of who his dad is. In case you didn't know, the Arizona State Sun Devils have yet to land a commit in the 2027 recruiting class. They have been targeting players extensively, with hopes of bringing the best players to campus, and indeed do they have the chance to do just that.
Witten is the son of a former Tennessee Volunteers and NFL legend. He is the son of arguably the greatest NFL tight end to ever play the game of football, as he is the son of Jason Witten. Jason is someone he has looked up to, but has stated in the past that he wants to create his own legacy and a name for himself, not just the son of Jason Witten.
Witten has many different schools that are targeting him, and it is no secret that he is in an area that the Arizona State Sun Devils like to recruit heavily. That state is the state of Texas, which is the state for many of the nation's best players.
Witten is among the most elite players and will likely see the field very early on in his college football career. Witten is likely to be a starter wherever he goes, with many schools holding a special place in his heart. Some of these teams include the Texas Longhorns, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Oklahoma Sooners, the SMU Mustangs, the Clemson Tigers, and many more programs.
What will the Sun Devils have to do to be competitive? They will have to get him on campus for a visit, and hope that they can get him on campus for an official visit. This will be a major factor for any team in hios recriuitment, as he will visit too many schools for the ones who he doesn't visit to be in play. Witten has many schools in mind for a possible visit, and it is unknown if the Sun Devils are in that conversation at this time.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!