What Is Arizona State's Biggest 2026 Recruiting Need?
There are still some needs for the Arizona State Sun Devils at this time. This raises a huge question.
What Is The Biggest Need For The Arizona State Sun Devils Football 2026 Class?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class. They have done a decent job in the class thus far, as they have landed a total of 18 commits. This is on the lower end, but they have landed many of their top targets which makes this more reasonable than other teams with that total amount of commits at this time in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
This raises the question, what is the biggest need in the class for the Arizona State Sun Devils. There are really only two options at this time. here are the options that you should look into to form your own opinion.
Wide Receiver
The Sun Devils have done an ok job when it comes to recruiting the position. They have only landed one commit that has stuck it out. They landed one of the Peach State's most intriguing wide receivers, as they landed the talented wide receiver Nalin Scott, who left the Sun Devils in the cold as he flipped to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This was a team that hecommitted to the Sun Devils over in his first go around.
They only have a commitment from Cooper Reid. Good news is Cooper Reid isn't going anywhere. He is one of the most locked in prospects in the class. He is from Dripping Springs and is one of the players primed for a hiuge season. He needs some players to join him in the class, unless the Sun Devils plan to go off in the transfer portal this winter.
Defensive Line (Interior)
The Sun Devils landed the very talented Ronald Derrick. i have been on record stating how I believe he is a steal for the Sun Devils, and has all the potential in the world, but similar to Reid the Sun Devils need more bodies. They have done a solid job at EDGE but need more on the interior.
The Sun Devis will be forced to make a big splash in the portal if they don't land another guy on the defensive line in the class, as they will need to give Derrick a partner down the pipe.
