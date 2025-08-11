EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State Commit Ronald Derrick Details Final HS Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils have one of the most underrated defensive linemen already committed to them, as Ronald Derrick is already committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Derrick is a defensive lineman for the talented program and has quickly become one of the most intriguing players on the roster. He is primed for a huge season, and recently detailed his upcoming season as he nears his final chance at a state title.
Ronald Derrick caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his final season, season goals, team-based goals, and many more details that fans should know about prior to him making his way to Arizona State.
"Since this is my last go around with High school football, I’ve really been working on becoming bigger (gained 25lbs of muscle), stronger ( went from benching 275 to 330) faster ( last summer running 5 flats to running low 4.8 40’s). Also, diet and flexibility have been a high priority this summer," the Arizona State Sun Devils committed defensive lineman stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented commit has already set some goals for himself in this last season with Waco. He has the bar set high, but with his talent, it is absolutely reasonable.
"I set a goal for 10 sacks this season. I also want to play smart, have fun, and show the country ASU signed (will sign) the most versatile defensive lineman in the country!"
The talented prospect didn't just set goals for himself. He set goals for his team as well. He detailed what his goals look like when it comes to his high school football team.
"Team goals are to help my team wherever I’m needed; my coach has already informed me that I will be playing both ways this year."
The talented prospect is hopeful he can improve many things this season. He detailed this in his interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I’ve been working hard this summer on my pass rush moves and overall quickness I look forward to displaying what I’ve learned."
He would then leave off with what he believes would make this season a success for him and his team.
"Winning the district championship for sure, but also everyone staying healthy and making a run for the State Championship."
