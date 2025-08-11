Arizona State Offers 2028 WR Hayden Koo
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have offered many different prospects, and they have been the targeted program for a lot of recruits.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land the best of the best in many different classes. They have landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 class, and they are hopeful to build on that, but that hasn't stopped them from recruiting future classes.
They have been looking to land players in the future classes, like the class of 2027 and the class of 2028. They have yet to land a commit in either class thus far, but that doesn't mean they won't soon, as they are looking to offer more and more prospects
The Arizona State Sun Devils recently offered more prospects, as is common to do before the start of a player's high school season. They offered another high school football prospect last week, as they offered one of the better 2028s in the country. That prospect is Hayden Koo. Koo is a wide receiver from the state of California, and is one of the best players at the high school he attends, even though the school he attends is one of the best teams in the nation at the high school level.
The Arizona State Sun Devils target plays for Tustin High School in Tustin, California, which is the same school as multiple targets that are on their board at this time. The California prospect announced his offer on his X account.
"Blessed to have received an offer by Arizona State University! Thank you so much @D_Co0p @CoachHinesWard. @GregBiggins @PGregorian @ocvarsityguy @ChadSimmons_ @CHawk_4 @247recruiting @247Sports @BrandonHuffman @mikehuntley63 @ericsondheimer @Tiller_Football"
The Tustin High School football star has been offered by many quality programs. Some of these programs include the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Sacramento State Hornets. They remain to be one of the better players at this time in his recruitment, but all signs point to him committing later on. it is also worth noting that it is unknown at this time if he will be on a visit with either of these programs during the fall, but the Sun Devils will likely push hard when they can, as they can't contact him through the phone until June of next year.
