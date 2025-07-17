Ranking Arizona State Offensive Position Groups in Big 12
Arizona State is now just weeks away from opening a season in which the offense has potential to be among the best in the entire FBS.
The Sun Devils are set to return seven starters from the offense - which should reflect well on their ultimate ceiling.
Today, Arizona State's offensive position groups are being ranked within the context of the Big 12 conference - with accompanying rationale.
QB: 1
Sam Leavitt is the unanimous top quarterback in the Big 12 going into the season - the track record of high-end play last season, expectation for natural progression, and overall continuity that the Sun Devil program holds should make for an incredibly successful season.
Jeff Sims is a backup option that can reliably stand in for a game - he is a stronger fallback choice compared to many other programs.
RB: 3
Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown could very well comprise the deepest RB room in the Big 12.
The Sun Devils may not possess the high-end talent that a team such as Baylor does, but the balance, complimentary skillsets, and Shaun Aguano being a factor as a coach contribute to the Arizona State group remaining among the best.
WR: 1
Jordyn Tyson being the best receiver in the conference puts the Sun Devils in pole position to be the best position group the league has to offer.
That isn't mentioning the additions of Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton via the transfer portal, or returning players such as Malik McClain.
The group of pass catchers appear to be more diverse skill-set wise, deeper, and could have a stronger connection with Leavitt compared to a year ago.
TE: 2
Chamon Metayer is All-Big 12 caliber and should improve off of a 300 yard, five touchdown season, while AJ Ia factors in as one of the most imposing freshman talents that have played for the Sun Devils in some time.
Jason Mohns has done a phenomenal job of building out the TE room over the last two-plus years.
