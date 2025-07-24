Why Arizona State's Quarterback Room Is Elite
Arizona State football is in great hands at the quarterback position heading into the 2025 season - that hadn't been the case since Jayden Daniels hailed in Tempe.
Kenny Dillingham has done a superb job when it comes to building out the position group over the last year after a tumultuous 2023 season that saw four different players at the position take snaps.
The team is now rostering a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, an experienced backup, and intriguing freshman at the spot - that has lead to many across the college football world believing that the Sun Devils have one of the best situations across the country.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports ranked the Arizona State quarterback room as the best in the Western region of the nation - and for good reason.
"Sam Leavitt is the best QB in the West and one of the premier signal callers in the nation. Sitting behind him is a sixth-year veteran with experience. Jeff Sims has started at both Nebraska and Georgia Tech and has appeared in 34 games over his career. Sims is a luxury for the Sun Devils—should something happen to their All-American—a savvy sixth-year vet will not be easily rattled."
"Michael “Butter” Tollefson is the future; the freshman was one of the top dual-threat prospects."
Leavitt's status as one of the best quarterbacks in college football is self evident - the play to close out last season did the talking. Sims - flaws and all - is still as experienced as any backup in the country. He can step in and win a game if needed with the infrastructure that the Sun Devils have in place. Tollefson is an intriguing name to watch moving forward, but Cameron Dyer wasn't even mentioned after being the consensus best player out of New Mexico in the 2025 recruiting class.
Regardless, Arizona State and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo are heading into the new campaign with a great overall situation - the opener on August 30 could see multiple players at the position receive playing time.
