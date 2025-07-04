Sam Leavitt Discusses Transition From Michigan State to Arizona State
Sam Leavitt is no longer a well-kept secret - the second year Sun Devil quarterback is heading into the 2025 season opener against Northern Arizona with eyes from all over the nation focused on him.
A freshman season that saw the West Linn, Oregon native throw for 24 touchdowns and account for 3,200+ total yards will do just that - he is widely considered among the best players in the country at the moment.
It wasn't always that way.
The Arizona State star entered the program in December 2023 following a rough start to his collegiate career at Michigan State - the decision to make the move couldn't have worked out better.
Leavitt joined USA Today's 'Sports Seriously' show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his transition from Michigan State to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season.
"Yeah, I mean, originally left Michigan State because of coaching staff change, and then when I hit the portal, I was just looking for a position where who's going to develop me and really buy into me in a program that was going to help take me to the next level. So, after seeing coach Arroyo and coach Ham's resume, being with Bo Nix and Justin Herbert and Jordan Travis, I was like 'why not me next?' Why would I not be the next one if those are all the past guys?"
The redshirt sophomore also made a point to praise Kenny Dillingham's culture-building ability, and how it has impacted the roster as a whole.
"So I came out here and coach Dillingham created such a good culture and recruited, guys who were all like-minded. And so when you got that people buy in and then you got some playmakers on the field. Everything just kind of worked out."
Fellow transfers such as Leavitt's favorite target in WR Jordyn Tyson and star safety Xavion Alford have found new life in a situation where they are equally valued/appreciated. The brotherhood that has been built amongst the roster is also evident on a frequent basis - 17 starters would not have returned otherwise.
