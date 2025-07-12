Arizona State Legend Discusses Program, Sam Leavitt
The sky is the limit for Arizona State's Sam Leavitt - at least according to many in the college football world.
The redshirt sophomore secured the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award behind 24 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns - showcasing the ability to be a dynamic dual threat.
Expected continuity, expansion of collective offensive talent, and other factors are playing into the belief that Leavitt can take an even more sizable step forward.
Jordan Hamm of Sports360 Arizona sat down with former Arizona State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Brock Osweiler earlier this week to discuss Leavitt.
What Osweiler had to say about the gifted sophomore - providing a unique perspective in the process:
"If you go back and watch film of Sam in September to Sam in end of October, to Sam at the Peach Bowl... he's getting better and better and better. And I think he's just he is just in a perfect situation between coach Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo... So Sam Leavitt is surrounded by tremendous coaches, he has a great supporting cast, he returns four starting offensive lineman, Jordyn Tyson at wide receiver, Chamon Metayer at tight end."
"There's this confidence that Sam carries in himself and that translates to his teammates. They can feel that, they can feed off of that. So, I don't know, I think the sky's the limit for Sam and I can't wait to see what he does.
Leavitt's confidence is infectious throughout the locker room - and his connection with Tyson has been one that has been remarkable from the beginning of the 2024 season.
The continuity - as mentioned above - will be vital as well, as Leavitt will play under Arroyo for another season, who has a proven track record that includes coaching star NFL QB Justin Herbert.
The West Linn, Oregon native is destined for greatness, and very well could be the first Arizona State quarterback to be selected in the NFL draft since Osweiler did in 2012.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
