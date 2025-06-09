Where Does Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt Rank Nationally?
The spotlight is on Arizona State's Sam Leavitt to build off of what was an extremely successful freshman season in 2024.
Leavitt entered the transfer portal in December 2023 after Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith as head coach. He subsequently won the starting job over fellow 2023 recruit Jaden Rashada and was seen as one of the weaker players at the position in the Big 12 conference ehad of the start of 2024.
Leavitt responded with several eye-popping performances and by getting tangibly better by the week - his redshirt freshman season ended with numerous accolades, including Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Now, the 6'2" quarterback has attention from all spheres of the football world.
Not only is he considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, but an entrance into the NFL in 2026 is a real possibility as well.
Where does Leavitt stack up compared to the rest of the quarterback position across the country - where elite talent can be found everywhere?
The redshirt sophomore is undoubtedly within the top 10 out of 136 FBS programs that inevitably have a starting quarterback - the dual threat is simply too talented and productive to be considered any lower.
The real arguments come against fellow talented underclassmen such as Arch Manning of Texas and D.J. Lagway of Florida - while the duo could be considered as talented as Leavitt, they do not have the same track record or production to this point.
Top Five Quarterbacks in College Football in No Order
- Leavitt
- Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
- LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)
- Drew Allar (Penn State)
- Garrett Nussmeier (Louisiana State)
Klubnik is widely considered to be quite similar to Leavitt. The Clemson star might have enjoyed a more statistically robust season as a passer while also being an underrated athlete, but Leavitt could have more upside.
Sellers, Allar, and Nussmeier are all traditional quarterback builds with rocket arms - while Leavitt isn't as tall or built as the trio, he is possibly more balanced in all aspects of quarterbacking compared to all of them.
Leavitt has a prime chance to etch his name into Arizona State this season regardless of subjective rankings - he will get that chance beginning on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
