Is Arizona State's Sam Leavitt a Heisman Contender?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have much to feel good about - now less than 100 days away from the opening game on Aubust 30.
A large piece of the equation is none other than redshirt sophomore QB Sam Leavitt.
The Michigan State transfer played sparingly as a freshman in East Lansing in 2023 before transferring to ASU in December of that year.
Expectations were tempered for the former four star recruit heading into last season, with certain publications even labeling the signal caller as the weakest QB in the conference - Leavitt exceeded those and then some.
The West Linn, Oregon product accounted for over 3,000 total yards and 29 total touchdowns after coming alive over the second half of the season.
The season ended for Leavitt in the loss to Texas on January 1 after the he played admirably behind an overmatched offensive line and did not have Jordyn Tyson as an option in the passing game.
Can Leavitt put all of the positive momentum together and inch towards Heisman trophy discussions?
It could be an uphill climb for many reasons - Arizona State being a smaller brand compared to schools such as Ohio State, the Big 12 facing many narratives from outsiders, and the prominence of other quarterbacks are among the roadblocks.
However, Levitt can still sneak into the conversation.
First off, the schedule could do Leavitt many favors - he can make early cases to be a frontrunner for the award with matchups against Mississippi State, Baylor, and Texas Christian within the first month of the season.
Secondly, Leavitt will be trusted to air out the ball much more in the upcoming season. That isn't to say he wasn't trusted prior, but it feels like the Sun Devil offense could move towards being a pass-first offense this season with Tyson returning and Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton looking to break out in new scenery.
Lastly, Leavitt has the ability to stuff the stat sheet - statistics areobviously the biggest driving force behind ultimately securing the honor. It would not be a surprise to see Leavitt account for 40 touchdowns over a 12-to-13 game period in what could be one of the best offenses in the country.
