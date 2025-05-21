Arizona State QB Room in a Good Place
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are in a position that many across college football envy - the quarterback situation is just one of the driving factors behind that.
ESPN analyst David Hale placed each quarterback room in FBS football into 20 tiers - the Sun Devils checked in near the very top.
Hale placed ASU in tier two - "pretty darned good", which includes some familiar company.
Tier two below:
- Arizona State (Sam Leavitt, Jeff Sims)
- Baylor (Sawyer Robertson,Walker White)
- Georgia Tech (Haynes King,Aaron Philo)
- Iowa State (Rocco Becht, Connor Moberly)
The Sun Devils only paced below eight other programs here - Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Florida, Miami, and Texas, so the program is still held in high regard in the grand scheme of things.
As for their own tier - Arizona State is joined by two Big 12 schools in Baylor and Iowa State, who the Sun Devils defeated in the Big 12 title game back in December.
Becht totaled 33 total touchdowns for the Cyclones in 2024, while Robertson stepped in as Baylor's starting QB early on in the season and finished with 28 touchdown passes.
Leavitt accounted for 29 total touchdowns last season and is widely considered the best quarterback in the conference - but the uncertainty surrounding Sims likely cost the Sun Devils a bit in this exercise.
Sims struggled mightily in his lone start last season against Cincinnati on October 19 - totaling a paltry 155 yards through the air and a 40.4 QBR in a game that the Sun Devils only mustered 14 points in.
Leavitt remains the focus of this, as the gunslinger was able to tough out the injury that forced him to miss the aforementioned contest - the star should be able to play in the vast majority of games this season.
Circling back to Robertson and Becht, both stars are set to face Leavitt head to head on in 2025 - the former on September 20 and the latter on November 1.
While Leavitt has the upcoming season ahead of him, it's always fascinating to explore what could be in the future - the Heisman Trophy contender could factor into the first round of the NFL Draft next April. Here are three teams to watch out for when it comes to acquiring the Sun Devil star's services next year.
Please let us know your thoughts on the QB room when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.