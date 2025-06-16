Questions Surrounding Arizona State's QB Room
Arizona State is very likely going to be a top 15 team going into the 2025 season - as well as the probable favorite to repeat as Big 12 champion after winning the conference as a first year member in 2024.
Sam Leavitt is potentially the most glaring reason behind the bullish nature the outside world is viewing the program in - but the quarterback room as a whole still hold questions despite the redshirt sophomore being considered one of the best players in the sport.
Three key concerns about the QB room over the upcoming 12-game season:
How Much Will Leavitt Progress?
Leavitt is expected to take a huge step forward from a season that saw him account for 29 total touchdowns .
How much will that progression actually translate though?
Another year of continuity in Marcus Arroyo's offense, being dealt a deeper wide receiver room, and being able to throw the ball at a greater volume should bode extraordinarily well for the 6'2" gunslinger.
However, he must improve in facets such as holding onto the ball too long - his future is bright, but the games must be played at the end of the day.
Will Leavitt Stay Healthy?
The redshirt sophomore only missed one game last season with an upper-body injury and exhibited extreme tougness throughout the 13 games he started.
But there is never a guarantee that the health bill will remain positive - Leavitt needs to play as many games as possible if the team wants to repeat what was done in 2024, and that's all the fanbase can ask for.
Can Backups Step Up if Needed?
Jeff Sims, Michael Tollefson, and perhaps Cameron Dyer make up the quarterback room behind Leavitt.
Sims is an experienced quarterback with 26 starts under his belt - he possesses requisite athleticism, arm strength, and poise to get the job done in a singular game, but is that truly sustainable?
Dyer and Tollefson are talented freshman that could factor into the future of Sun Devil football, but are either one ready to contribute to a winning team right away?
Read more about Leavitt's status as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL draft here, and C.J. Fite's potential status as an elite defensive lineman during his junior season in Tempe here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the QB room in Tempe heading into 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.